Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 04.09.2025

MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

2 min read
MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

Leaders of parliamentary factions demand from law enforcement agencies to figure out why anonymous Telegram channels publish details of the investigation into the murder of MP, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, said Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction.

"We asked the police and the SBU how the first leaks about the crime and the progress of the investigation appeared so quickly on anonymous Telegram channels, before family, friends, the traditional media and society could read all these facts and speculations elsewhere. So we demand to figure out where these leaks are coming from. Why are anonymous Telegram channels aware of the details of the investigation and regularly leak these details," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook after a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada leadership and faction leaders with law enforcement representatives on Thursday.

According to Gerashchenko, all security forces confirmed the version of the Russian trail of the crime and that the killer was recruited by the enemy via Telegram, where he regularly communicated with curators and received tasks.

"Law enforcement officials stated that Andriy did not request protection. But we did not receive an answer as to why, knowing that he was in a risk zone and designated by Moscow as an enemy, he did not receive protection preventively," the MP noted.

Gerashchenko emphasized that it is important for Parubiy's colleagues, for his family and the world to know not only the name of the killer, but also the ones who ordered it.

According to Gerashchenko, the meeting at the request of European Solidarity was attended by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the leadership of the SBU, the National Police, and the State Security Department.

Tags: #forces #meeting #structure #parliament

MORE ABOUT

20:48 04.09.2025
Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

18:09 03.09.2025
First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

17:48 03.09.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

20:12 02.09.2025
Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

14:48 02.09.2025
Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

20:41 01.09.2025
Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

19:56 01.09.2025
Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

13:12 01.09.2025
Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

20:01 28.08.2025
Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

HOT NEWS

Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

USA to agree and finalize security monitoring of Ukraine

Ukraine's membership in EU included in separate provision of security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on development of basic framework of security guarantees

Costa to meet with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on Friday

LATEST

Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

FMs of Ukraine and India agree to meet during UNGA high-level Week

High Anti-Corruption Court collects UAH 2.8 bln in state revenue since 2022 for 'sanctions cases'

Some 26 countries agree to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

Europe and USA to respond with sanctions if Russia continues to refuse concrete peace talks – Macron

Ukrenergo may refuse to hold further special auctions for new maneuverable capacity

USA to agree and finalize security monitoring of Ukraine

AD
AD