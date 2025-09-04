MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

Leaders of parliamentary factions demand from law enforcement agencies to figure out why anonymous Telegram channels publish details of the investigation into the murder of MP, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, said Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction.

"We asked the police and the SBU how the first leaks about the crime and the progress of the investigation appeared so quickly on anonymous Telegram channels, before family, friends, the traditional media and society could read all these facts and speculations elsewhere. So we demand to figure out where these leaks are coming from. Why are anonymous Telegram channels aware of the details of the investigation and regularly leak these details," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook after a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada leadership and faction leaders with law enforcement representatives on Thursday.

According to Gerashchenko, all security forces confirmed the version of the Russian trail of the crime and that the killer was recruited by the enemy via Telegram, where he regularly communicated with curators and received tasks.

"Law enforcement officials stated that Andriy did not request protection. But we did not receive an answer as to why, knowing that he was in a risk zone and designated by Moscow as an enemy, he did not receive protection preventively," the MP noted.

Gerashchenko emphasized that it is important for Parubiy's colleagues, for his family and the world to know not only the name of the killer, but also the ones who ordered it.

According to Gerashchenko, the meeting at the request of European Solidarity was attended by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the leadership of the SBU, the National Police, and the State Security Department.