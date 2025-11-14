Interfax-Ukraine
18:38 14.11.2025

Poroshenko sent nine hundred winter tyres to the front line

Petro Poroshenko sent nine hundred winter tyres to frontline brigades, according to the European Solidarity website.  Tyres literally burn up on military roads, and serviceable wheels are often a matter of life and death, according to the military.

"Logistics for our army is like air: we cannot do without it. Its effectiveness determines whether we will have weapons and whether ammunition and food will be delivered on time. Logistics, for its part, is impossible without wheels. It may seem like a trifle, but neglecting it means depriving the brigades of the ability to carry out combat missions," Poroshenko wrote on social media. 

"We cannot allow this to happen, so our team continues to supply the military with not dozens, but hundreds and thousands of wheels. This time, we delivered nine hundred wheels for HMMWV, Ural, and KrAZ trucks, which are most commonly used by the military on the front lines. This is enough for 11 units that are performing tasks in the fiercest areas of the front line. There, where the roads are terrible, where the wheels are torn apart by pieces of iron that constantly fall from the sky," explains the leader of European Solidarity. 

‘No matter how difficult the night may be, it is followed by day. Right now, helping the army means ensuring the survival of both the military and the entire country,’ Petro Poroshenko is convinced.

 

