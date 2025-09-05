Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:35 05.09.2025

Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

3 min read

The volume of aid from the Poroshenko Foundation to brigades and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has exceeded UAH 7 billion. The number of military units receiving assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is about 200, according to the website of European Solidarity.

"The fate of Ukraine today is being written in dugouts and trenches along the entire frontline. But it is also being shaped in volunteer and charitable headquarters, because sometimes whole sectors of the front are held thanks to this assistance. Today, the whole world marks Charity Day. For the Poroshenko Foundation, the past three years have passed in constant movement. Together with the volunteers of the NGO Sprava Hromad, we are steadily expanding the list of units we support. Today we have about 200 wards – from companies and battalions to brigades, regiments and entire army corps. And we constantly meet with them at the front – always with gifts that save lives and bring victory closer," the fifth president said on social media.

"On this day every year, we report on what has been done. And this month we crossed the mark of UAH 7 billion of our own funds, mine and Maryna's, directed to the needs of the army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Back then it was machine guns, body armor, first-aid kits, and pickup trucks. Today the scale of aid already includes Oshkosh trucks, repair workshops, excavators, buses for troop transport, mobile command posts, FODEN vehicles, mobile tire stations, DAF YA and DAF Leyland trucks, excavators, mobile auto repair shops, Poseidon UAVs, quad bikes, mobile baths, dome-type EW systems, Starlinks, charging stations, Mavics, drone detectors Tsukorok, truck tires, and FPV drones – both standard and fiber-optic," Poroshenko said.

"But the Foundation is not limited to purchases alone. We also invest in development: this is how the counter-reconnaissance tool Ai-Petri appeared, capable of combating enemy drones and even guided bombs, as well as Tsukorok and Aspirin 2.0, which warn of aerial threats and save the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers every day," the leader of European Solidarity said.

"We systematically support Ukraine's defense industry. Much cannot yet be disclosed, but we are convinced: only innovation will help defeat the enemy. Despite all obstacles, we will continue to go to the front, deliver aid, and expand our programs. And the figure shown in today’s picture will only keep growing. Thank you to everyone who helps the army! Together, we will win!" Poroshenko said.

Tags: #forces #aid #poroshenko #defense

