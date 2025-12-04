Interfax-Ukraine
Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus honor memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Kyiv.

“Together with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodulides, we honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Eternal glory to our fallen warriors. Gratitude to all who fought for Ukraine’s independence and sacrificed their lives to defend our country. We cherish the memory of each and every one,” Zelenskyy said on X.

