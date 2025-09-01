Memory of Parubiy being honored in Kyiv downtown

In the center of Kyiv, on Independence Square, the memory of the parliamentarian, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is being honored.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the memorial evening began with a minute of silence for Parubiy. On the improvised stage, there were lamps, baskets of flowers, a photo of Parubiy, to whom people are bringing flowers. A video about Parubiy and photographs that remind us of the stages of his life were shown on the big screen. Participants of the memorial evening had the opportunity to watch an online broadcast of the funeral service for Parubiy from the Cathedral of St. George (Lviv).

People chanted slogans such as "Glory to Ukraine!", "Glory to the Heroes!", "Ukraine above all!", "Death to the enemies" and the well-known and popular slogan about Putin.

Parubiy's colleagues in parliament from the European Solidarity, Holos, and Servant of the People factions came to the memorial evening.

"I have the impression that Andriy was ready to die for Ukraine from a Russian bullet ... Andriy is a true friend, a true comrade in arms. When Andriy is behind you, your back is definitely covered. We must make Andriy's dream come true. That is why many thousands of people gathered on Maidan today. That is why many thousands of people gathered in the temple on Parastas today. That is why tomorrow many, tens of thousands will be with us in Lviv. And all of Ukraine will cry today and tomorrow for its great son Andriy Parubiy," said co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko.

According to the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov, the pain that is felt at the loss of every Ukrainian patriot should crystallize into hatred against the enemy.

"Hatred, pain for Andriy, pain for tens of thousands of murdered Ukrainian patriots, those who died, must become our hatred," Chubarov noted.

Parubiy will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv on September 2.

As reported, MP, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016-2019, Andriy Parubiy, was killed on the street in Lviv on August 30.

Parubiy is a member of parliament of the VI-IX convocations; in the VIII convocation he was the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

He graduated from the history department of the Ivan Franko Lviv National University and postgraduate study at the Lviv Polytechnic National University, specializing in political science and sociology. In 1990, he became a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council, and in 1991 he became a co-founder of the Svoboda party. In 2004, he took an active part in the Orange Revolution. He became a deputy in 2007 from the Nasha Ukraina - People's Self-Defense bloc. In 2012, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from Batkivschyna as a non-partisan. In 2013-2014, he was the commandant of the Maidan and led the Self-Defense. In 2014, he was elected to the Rada from the People's Front, and in the same year he was the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In 2016, he became the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada. In 2019, he became a deputy from European Solidarity as an independent member. He was a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence.