Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 26.11.2025

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

2 min read
Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Commission is ready to present a legal text with proposals for financial support to Ukraine for the period 2026-2027.

She made the announcement on Wednesday in Strasbourg during the plenary session of the European Parliament, speaking on the issue of "The EU's position on the proposed plan and the EU's involvement in establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The European Commission President recalled that at the last meeting of the European Council, a political decision was made on financial support to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027.

"On this issue, we, the Commission, have presented a document with options for action. It includes an option on frozen Russian assets. The next step is that the Commission is ready to present a legal text. And, ladies and gentlemen, to be honest, I do not see any scenario in which European taxpayers will foot the bill. This is also unacceptable," von der Leyen said. MEPs responded to these words with applause. The President of the European Commission also noted that any decision on this issue must be taken in accordance with "the rules of responsible jurisdiction and with respect for European and international law."

