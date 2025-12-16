Europe drafts new sanctions package against Russia, confirms long-term support for Ukraine — European Commission

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, confirms a long-term freeze of Russian assets in the EU and is ready to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the meeting in Berlin demonstrated real and concrete progress, which was achieved through the coordinated efforts of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States. The European Commission emphasized that they will continue to collaborate closely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthens its security.

The statement emphasizes that the first step toward peace is a lasting ceasefire and that this can be achieved by applying constant pressure on Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations. In this context, Europe intends to continue increasing the cost of war for Russia.

"To this end, Europe will continue to raise the cost of Russia's war. We have a new sanctions package in preparation. And we have immobilised Russian assets in the EU over the long term," von der Leyen emphasized in a statement published on the official website of the European Commission on Monday.

The second key element is reliable and convincing security guarantees for Ukraine. The European Commission welcomed the United States' positive attitude toward providing military support to Ukraine and confirmed Europe's readiness to act similarly to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces, protect its territory, and deter future attacks. It was also emphasized that Ukraine's path to the European Union is one of the strongest long-term security guarantees.

The principle of sovereignty of Ukraine's decisions is separately emphasized. "Decisions on territories are for Ukraine to take – and Ukraine alone… In short: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about the EU without the EU. Nothing about NATO without NATO," the statement notes.

The third aspect is Ukraine's economic recovery. The European Union confirmed its readiness to remain its strongest and most reliable partner and offered to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years – about EUR 90 billion.

"So the discussions this week at the European Council will be decisive," von der Leyen said.