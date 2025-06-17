Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 17.06.2025

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

2 min read
Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

The North Atlantic Alliance has announced the programme for the NATO summit, which will take place in The Hague (Netherlands) on June 24-25.

The program was unveiled in Brussels by NATO Headquarters on Monday.

The NATO Public Forum is scheduled to take place in the first half of the first day of the summit, June 24, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking. A plenary session of the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum will also take place.

At 19.00, within the framework of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the alliance, chaired by the NATO Secretary General, a working dinner of the Ukraine-NATO Council will begin. At the same time, at 19.15, a working dinner of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will begin, chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

At the same time, from 19:00 in the evening, the heads of state and government of the alliance member countries and partners, together with their wives, will begin arriving at the Huis ten Bosch palace, where a social dinner will be held, hosted by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima.

According to information available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in this dinner.

On the second day of the summit, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., chaired by Secretary General Rutte. The final press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Tags: #nato_summit

MORE ABOUT

15:02 14.05.2025
USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

14:37 20.12.2024
NATO’s senior rep to Ukraine: Ukraine to be discussed at Alliance summit in Hague, but I’m not going to forecast discussion contents

NATO’s senior rep to Ukraine: Ukraine to be discussed at Alliance summit in Hague, but I’m not going to forecast discussion contents

19:01 12.07.2024
Syrsky expects boost in military cooperation with NATO after Washington summit

Syrsky expects boost in military cooperation with NATO after Washington summit

12:20 12.07.2024
NATO Allies will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration - statement on outcomes of Ukraine-NATO Council

NATO Allies will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration - statement on outcomes of Ukraine-NATO Council

12:03 12.07.2024
Zelenskyy: With Ukraine Compact, we’re bringing our relations with partners to new level

Zelenskyy: With Ukraine Compact, we’re bringing our relations with partners to new level

14:42 11.07.2024
NATO allies condemn Russian attacks on civilians, hospitals in Ukraine on July 8, calling on Russia to immediately end war, withdraw troops - Washington Declaration

NATO allies condemn Russian attacks on civilians, hospitals in Ukraine on July 8, calling on Russia to immediately end war, withdraw troops - Washington Declaration

14:27 11.07.2024
NATO allies call on all countries not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, specifically warning China

NATO allies call on all countries not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, specifically warning China

14:24 11.07.2024
Allies intend to review contribution to financial provision of military aid to Ukraine, starting with summit in The Hague in 2025

Allies intend to review contribution to financial provision of military aid to Ukraine, starting with summit in The Hague in 2025

11:41 11.07.2024
Zelenskyy to Johnson: Further U.S. budget support important for Ukrainian economy

Zelenskyy to Johnson: Further U.S. budget support important for Ukrainian economy

09:45 11.07.2024
Zelenskyy meets with delegation of U.S. Senate in Washington

Zelenskyy meets with delegation of U.S. Senate in Washington

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

AD
AD