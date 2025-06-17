Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

The North Atlantic Alliance has announced the programme for the NATO summit, which will take place in The Hague (Netherlands) on June 24-25.

The program was unveiled in Brussels by NATO Headquarters on Monday.

The NATO Public Forum is scheduled to take place in the first half of the first day of the summit, June 24, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking. A plenary session of the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum will also take place.

At 19.00, within the framework of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the alliance, chaired by the NATO Secretary General, a working dinner of the Ukraine-NATO Council will begin. At the same time, at 19.15, a working dinner of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will begin, chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

At the same time, from 19:00 in the evening, the heads of state and government of the alliance member countries and partners, together with their wives, will begin arriving at the Huis ten Bosch palace, where a social dinner will be held, hosted by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima.

According to information available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in this dinner.

On the second day of the summit, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., chaired by Secretary General Rutte. The final press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.