The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, has been implementing a large-scale project for the third year in a row, aimed at providing heat to Ukrainian communities. More than USD 9 million were allocated for the purchase and delivery of 110 mobile boilers (five of them in 2025). The total capacity of the equipment reaches almost 61 MW. This is enough to heat 610 thousand square meters of premises.

December 15, 2025

"Ukraine is once again entering the heating season in extremely complicated conditions. For many communities, mobile boilers are a guarantee that hospitals, schools, and residential buildings will have heat even in conditions of unstable power system operation. The support of the Coca-Cola System enables the provision of heat to dozens of thousands of Ukrainians and helps communities to return to normal life," Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, has emphasized.

During the three years of the charity project's existence, 46 educational institutions, 33 medical facilities, 29 residential buildings, and two critical infrastructure facilities received mobile boilers. In 2025, five new institutions were added to the list: a kindergarten, two schools, and two medical institutions.

Mobile boilers have a number of important technical advantages that make them an effective solution for prompt restoration of heat supply in communities. They operate on natural gas and can quickly switch to diesel fuel in the event of gas supply interruptions. Thanks to the mobile design, the equipment can be quickly moved and deployed at the right places. These mobile boilers are manufactured in Ukraine, which reduces delivery time and simplifies maintenance. In addition, the project supports the national manufacturer. Financing in the amount of over USD 9 million was provided by the Coca-Cola System.

"This is a systematic work that has been going on for three years already. Coca-Cola is investing resources in the project because we see its real impact on people's lives. We continue to cooperate with the Ukrainian Red Cross to support those who need it most," Andriy Bublyk, Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainable Development at Coca-Cola HBC Ukraine, has emphasized.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Coca-Cola System, together with the Coca-Cola Foundation, has allocated approximately USD 40 million to support Ukrainians and restore infrastructure.