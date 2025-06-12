Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 12.06.2025

Sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at the G7 summit – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at the G7 summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will attend the G7 summit and the NATO summit, the agenda of the G7 summit will include issues of sanctions policy, support for Ukraine and financing for the country's recovery, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for the G7 agenda, it is clear that we are very close to important sanctions decisions. And only in dialogue can we find understanding among all countries on which the implementation of strong sanctions steps to stop or reduce the financing of this Putin war depends. This is sanctions policy. One of the main topics at the G7 will be this," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.

Tags: #g7_summit

MORE ABOUT

14:51 02.05.2025
G7 summit to be held in Canada June 15-17

G7 summit to be held in Canada June 15-17

18:26 17.03.2025
Canadian PM invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit – media

Canadian PM invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit – media

10:38 14.06.2024
There will be more air defense for our cities – Zelenskyy following results of first day of G7 summit

There will be more air defense for our cities – Zelenskyy following results of first day of G7 summit

19:17 24.03.2022
G7 leaders stand with Ukraine, urge Russia to immediately stop war, withdraw troops – statement

G7 leaders stand with Ukraine, urge Russia to immediately stop war, withdraw troops – statement

14:11 05.06.2015
G7 summit participants in Germany to consider Russia relations via prism of fulfilment of Minsk agreements – source

G7 summit participants in Germany to consider Russia relations via prism of fulfilment of Minsk agreements – source

HOT NEWS

Weimar+ ministers call on Russia to immediately agree to ceasefire, confirm readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

Ukraine adheres to agreements, calls on Russians not to delay prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

LATEST

Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Ukrainians will defend their land to end, Putin cannot win – UK Foreign Secretary

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

Montenegro to join Ukrainian soldiers training program

Yermak: Putin fears peace more than war

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

AD
AD