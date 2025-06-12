Sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at the G7 summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will attend the G7 summit and the NATO summit, the agenda of the G7 summit will include issues of sanctions policy, support for Ukraine and financing for the country's recovery, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for the G7 agenda, it is clear that we are very close to important sanctions decisions. And only in dialogue can we find understanding among all countries on which the implementation of strong sanctions steps to stop or reduce the financing of this Putin war depends. This is sanctions policy. One of the main topics at the G7 will be this," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.