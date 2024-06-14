There will be more air defense for our cities – Zelenskyy following results of first day of G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the main result of the first day of the G7 summit in Italy an increase in the number of air defense systems that the partners will transfer to Ukraine to protect people from Russian strikes.

“The key result for us is that there will be more air defense systems for our cities. "Patriots" is practically a Ukrainian word now. There will also be more equipment and other necessary supplies for the front,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

He also stated that despite many foreign visits, he keeps in touch with the military leadership on a daily basis about the situation at the front and the main areas of fighting, in particular, Donetsk and Kharkiv. “With a daily report from the Commander-in-Chief, and constant reports from the Minister of Defense, other government officials, and intelligence about the situation at the front … The needs of our warriors, and the details of supplies,” the President said.

He also stressed that he discusses in all his meetings with the leaders of the states the acceleration of sending promised military aid packages to Ukraine.

“Today, almost all our meetings here – at the G7 Summit, and on the sidelines of the Summit – are focused on what our military is saying, on our needs and our capabilities right now, if the supply is sufficient and timely,” Zelenskyy noted.