Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Some 52 political prisoners have been released from Belarusian prisons and are being held on Lithuanian territory, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

"No man left behind! 52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today, leaving behind barbed wire, barred windows and constant fear. Among them, which is especially important to me, were 6 Lithuanians. I am deeply grateful to the United States and personally to President @realDonaldTrump for their continued efforts to free political prisoners. 52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!" Nauseda said on X.