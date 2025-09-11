Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 11.09.2025

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

1 min read
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Some 52 political prisoners have been released from Belarusian prisons and are being held on Lithuanian territory, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

"No man left behind! 52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today, leaving behind barbed wire, barred windows and constant fear. Among them, which is especially important to me, were 6 Lithuanians. I am deeply grateful to the United States and personally to President @realDonaldTrump for their continued efforts to free political prisoners. 52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!" Nauseda said on X.

Tags: #belarus #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

15:07 28.07.2025
Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

13:39 25.07.2025
MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

15:28 10.06.2025
Prisoner release coordination HQ reports harassment of Ukrainian POW relatives

Prisoner release coordination HQ reports harassment of Ukrainian POW relatives

20:52 23.05.2025
Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

14:28 15.05.2025
Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

10:12 10.04.2025
SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

12:51 13.03.2025
Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

12:27 15.02.2025
Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

19:57 07.02.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

HOT NEWS

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

AD
AD