Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:56 06.06.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainian media workers on Journalist Day

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainian media workers on Journalist Day

On Journalist's Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked media workers who cover events in Ukraine for peace.

“The world knows what is happening in Ukraine. Every country knows our position and hears what we are doing to defend our independence and our people. None of this would be possible without thousands of our media workers. The professionalism, courage, and energy of Ukrainian journalists, our military journalists, all those working in our media, all those who create and spread content in Ukrainian and about Ukraine in the languages of the world – all of this is also our weapon, our shield, our Ukrainian strength. Thank you!” Zelenskyy said on X.

The President also called for not forgetting the names of journalists whose lives were taken by the war.

“They deserve remembrance and honor,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy also issued a decree awarding state awards to journalists. The list of those awarded includes 31 names.

Tags: #zelenskyy #journalist_day

MORE ABOUT

18:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

17:49 06.06.2025
Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

16:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

13:22 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

20:24 05.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

11:22 05.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

10:21 05.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more ‘responses’

Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more ‘responses’

21:01 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

20:04 04.06.2025
It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

18:15 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

LATEST

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

AD
AD