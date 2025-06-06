Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainian media workers on Journalist Day

On Journalist's Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked media workers who cover events in Ukraine for peace.

“The world knows what is happening in Ukraine. Every country knows our position and hears what we are doing to defend our independence and our people. None of this would be possible without thousands of our media workers. The professionalism, courage, and energy of Ukrainian journalists, our military journalists, all those working in our media, all those who create and spread content in Ukrainian and about Ukraine in the languages of the world – all of this is also our weapon, our shield, our Ukrainian strength. Thank you!” Zelenskyy said on X.

The President also called for not forgetting the names of journalists whose lives were taken by the war.

“They deserve remembrance and honor,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy also issued a decree awarding state awards to journalists. The list of those awarded includes 31 names.