Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:26 16.09.2025

NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

2 min read
NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) proposes that the government consider the option of surrendering the license of the nationalized First Investment Bank (PIN Bank) instead of transferring it to the national postal operator, JSC Ukrposhta, in order to avoid further accumulation of risks and capital erosion.

"The bank itself is unprofitable, violates the regulatory capital standard, and has no business model. It can only be used for its license. At the same time, the NBU notes the necessity of considering the option of surrendering the license in order to avoid further accumulation of risks and depletion of capital," the materials for the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2026, submitted by the government to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday night, state.

According to the NBU, the financial condition of Ukrposhta is critical. In particular, from 2022 to 2024, a loss of UAH 2.5 billion was incurred, and capitalization decreased 13 times - from UAH 2.8 billion to UAH 0.2 billion, which "creates a real risk of the company defaulting to creditors in the projection of further capital consumption."

According to the National Bank's assessment, the need for additional capitalization of the company as of the end of May 2025 is at least UAH 826 million.

As reported, in February 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized 88.89% of PIN Bank's shares from Russian businessman Yevgeny Giner and transferred them to the state.

At the end of January this year, as reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at that time, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the shares to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine to create a postal bank.

The other day, Ukrposhta General Director Igor Smelyansky, in response to the National Bank's accusations, stated that the company does not require additional capitalization from the state budget and will fulfill the NBU's requirements for capital with its own resources, without additional capitalization from the budget, by January 1, 2026.

As of mid-2025, PIN Bank ranked last among 60 Ukrainian banks in terms of assets - UAH 364.6 million. Since the beginning of the year, they have decreased by 8.3%, and the loss for the first half of the year reached UAH 29.4 million.

Tags: #ukrposhta #nbu

MORE ABOUT

12:34 16.09.2025
Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

11:11 13.09.2025
Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

15:37 12.09.2025
Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

15:03 12.09.2025
Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

19:00 11.09.2025
Net emigration of Ukrainians meets NBU forecasts despite permission for young men aged 18-22 to leave

Net emigration of Ukrainians meets NBU forecasts despite permission for young men aged 18-22 to leave

09:21 11.09.2025
NBU Governor announces intensive technical consultations on design, parameters of new program after IMF mission

NBU Governor announces intensive technical consultations on design, parameters of new program after IMF mission

14:38 09.09.2025
Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

16:07 08.09.2025
Sobolev: Economy Ministry and NBU developing mechanisms to improve currency control

Sobolev: Economy Ministry and NBU developing mechanisms to improve currency control

17:53 03.09.2025
NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

16:35 03.09.2025
NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

LATEST

NovaPay enters EU market with help of Polish Quicko

Ukrainian startup Swarmer raises $15 million in round A to develop AI drone swarms

Draft state budget for 2026 provides 63.9% increase in funding for cultural fund

State Film Agency funding held flat in draft 2026 budget

Cabinet confirms macro forecast for 2025, expects GDP growth of 2.4% in 2026

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Ukraine to restrict imports of Indian fuel from Oct 1

Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Innovation Forpost industrial park in Ukrainian city of Dnipro negotiating with first potential tenants – MP Kysylevsky

AD
AD