Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Photo: https://t.me/igorsmelyansky

The national communications operator, JSC Ukrposhta, intends to fulfill the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) regarding capital by January 1, 2026 with its own resources, without additional capitalization from the budget, company's CEO Igor Smelyansky said.

"Will Ukrposhta bring its capital in line with the new requirements by January 1, 2026, as required by the NBU resolution? It will. Does Ukrposhta need additional capitalization from the state for this? No, it does not. This will be done with its own resources," he wrote on Facebook on Friday evening.

According to him, as of June 1, 2025, the capital of Ukrposhta amounted to over UAH 4 billion. At the same time, from the same date, the NBU changed the procedure for calculating capital, which, according to the CEO, "applies to everyone, but in practice, primarily to Ukrposhta." As a result, after reviewing the approaches to assessing capital, the indicator for the company turned out to be negative - minus UAH 600 million.

Smelyansky also explained that Ukrposhta had not yet submitted documents for the opportunity to open a bank, because it already had a negative experience of such attempts when trying to buy Alpari Bank, which was later liquidated. The CEO noted that the company's shareholder - the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economy were trying to find a common language with the regulator on how best to resolve this issue.

"Moreover, this topic was discussed last week during the IMF mission, so of course we did not do anything that could raise questions from partners," added Smelyansky.

According to him, at the meetings, with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Development and representatives of the NBU, it was agreed that Ukrposhta would submit a joint action plan with the shareholder, which must be agreed with the NBU, and only after that - a package of documents in accordance with the approved plan.

"Did Ukrposhta submit a project together with the shareholder? Yes. Did the final meeting take place? No. Moreover, it has already been postponed by the NBU three times. Does it make sense to submit documents to the bank without an agreed plan? No, it does not. Why? Because the regulator has such broad powers that it can turn over any documents for any reason," added Smelyansky.

As reported, this week, National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy reported that the central bank had contacted the government in response to a request regarding the fiscal risks it sees in connection with Ukrposhta's attempts to acquire the bank.