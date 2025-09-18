Ukrposhta purchases 160 new cars with EBRD loan

Photo: https://t.me/igorsmelyansky

The national postal operator, JSC Ukrposhta, purchased 160 new cars for better logistics using the loan funds of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which will reduce the average age of the car fleet by five years, bringing it down from 17-18 years, said company's CEO Igor Smelyansky.

"Thanks to our partners from the EBRD, Ukrposhta updated the car fleet with 160 new cars [modern MAN and Iveco] for effective logistics and compensation for cars lost under shelling," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that 100 MAN vehicles (5 tonnes) are intended for interregional transportation, which restore logistical connections between transport hubs damaged by the war, while 60 Iveco vehicles (20 tonnes) are for large interregional transportation.

As Smelyansky specified, the first 11 vehicles are already operating on routes, delivering humanitarian and commercial cargo, and the rest will be delivered by the end of this year.

"This is a continuation of the large-scale update that started last year: then Ukrposhta received 250 Citroën Jumpers," Smelyansky emphasized.

The CEO also added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has caused damage to the company's infrastructure totaling more than UAH 2.5 billion.

In its latest report, Ukrposhta reported that as of June 30, 2025, some EUR 42.5 million had been received under the loan agreement with the EBRD, and EUR 14.81 million had been repaid.