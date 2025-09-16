Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

The CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky denied information about the alleged threat of default for the company and assures of the absence of the need for additional capitalization of the company from the budget and stable work.

"The source of the "default" is a letter from the NBU signed by NBU Governor A. Pyshnyy, which states such an assessment and allegedly additional capitalization of Ukrposhta is one of the four key risks of the financial system of Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the company's EBITDA for 2024 amounted to more than UAH 650 million, its capital as of June 1, 2025 exceeded UAH 4 billion, and then became negative due to a change in the methodology of the National Bank.

"The loss arose due to exchange rate differences and depreciation due to significant investments in sorting automation... Unfortunately, the NBU has not adapted its legislation to the realities, and Ukrposhta and the pawnshop are regulated in the same way, which is why such questions arise," the company's CEO explained, emphasizing that the draft state budget does not provide for additional capitalization of Ukrposhta.

It was previously reported that the NBU is proposing that the government consider the option of handing over the license of the nationalized First Investment Bank (PIN Bank) instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta, "in order to avoid further accumulation of risks and capital depletion."

The materials for the draft state budget for 2026, submitted by the government to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday night, state that Ukrposhta will be profitable in the baseline scenario in 2025-2028, while according to the National Bank, Ukrposhta's financial condition is critical and there is a need to recapitalize the company by at least UAH 826 million as of the end of May 2025.