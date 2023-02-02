Facts

17:03 02.02.2023

International investigation center for crimes in Ukraine to be set up in The Hague – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said that an international investigation center for the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine will be founded in The Hague.

Russia must be brought to justice for its heinous crimes. Prosecutors from Ukraine and the EU are already working together, and evidence is being collected, she said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

Von der Leyen announced that the first step would be the opening of the international investigation center for the crimes of aggression in Ukraine in The Hague.

The center will coordinate the collection of evidence and it will be integrated into the joint investigation team supported by Eurojust, she said.

