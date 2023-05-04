Facts

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra says the Netherlands is ready to create a system of responsibility for Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

"The Netherlands takes responsibility for building web of accountability, a system of accountability for aggression in Ukraine," Mudra said on her Facebook page on Thursday.

Mudra says this system will consist of the following levels: the investigation and prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

A special ad hoc tribunal will also be created, and 36 states have already joined the group that is developing the main provisions.

In addition, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) at Eurojust in The Hague will be established.

"ICPA is essentially the first step towards justice for the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation and its leadership," Mudra said.

In addition, the system will have a level of "ensuring full reparation for damage through the establishment of an International Compensation Mechanism."

"The Netherlands has already confirmed that the Register of Damage will be physically located in The Hague," the Deputy Minister of Justice said.

She said the Register "is the first step in the creation of the International Compensation Mechanism."

