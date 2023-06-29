Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

The policy of justice will be one of the foundations of the Ukrainian doctrine – a fundamental document that determines the course of our state for decades, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"Today, in my address to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the occasion of Constitution Day, I spoke, in particular, about justice. I spoke about internal justice, which is about accountability for violations of law in Ukraine. And about justice in relation to the Russian-Ukrainian war – about Russia's accountability for war crimes," he said.

“The policy of justice will be one of the foundations of the Ukrainian Doctrine, a fundamental document that will determine the course of our country for decades. We need such a document. Everyone in Ukraine, all our neighbors, everyone in the world should know what our national goal is, what we consider to be the end of this war, and how we are going to live after this war," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "no matter what the occupiers try to do against us and no matter what kind of terror they use, they will not be able to break Ukraine. They will not succeed in knocking us off the path that leads the occupiers to accountability for everything they have done against us and that leads us to our guaranteed security and lasting freedom."

"Ukraine and everyone in the world who stands with us in defense of freedom will also stand in defense of justice. Justice for all those whose lives were taken by Russian terror, whose fate was broken by the Russian war. Eternal memory to all our people, to all Ukrainian children who were killed by Russian savages," he also said.