Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 18.08.2025

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

2 min read

The government plans to ensure the functioning of child protection centers based on the Barnahus model in 15 regions of the country by the end of 2025, according to the draft Government Action Program in the sphere of responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, which was published on Monday.

"By December 31, 2025, the functioning of child protection centers (based on the Barnahus model) for working with child witnesses, victims of crimes, in 15 regions of the country has been ensured," the 2025 achievement criteria reads.

By the end of 2025, it is also planned to create a mechanism for involving psychologists in criminal proceedings involving minors. According to the plan, psychologists should be involved in at least 80% of requests. At the same time, in 2026, this figure should increase to at least 85%.

In addition, it is planned to create a mechanism for involving mediators in restorative justice programs for minors. According to the plan, mediation should be carried out in at least 50% of cases falling under the program and transferred to the free legal aid system. At least 60% of participants should positively assess the reconciliation process and the terms of the mediation agreement. In 2026, the share of such cases should increase to at least 55%.

By the end of 2025, the government also plans to submit a draft law on juvenile justice to the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #children #justice

MORE ABOUT

17:40 18.08.2025
Ukraine returns 12 children from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Ukraine returns 12 children from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

00:08 16.08.2025
Three teenagers rescued from occupied Ukraine territories – Yermak

Three teenagers rescued from occupied Ukraine territories – Yermak

21:17 12.08.2025
Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

18:57 12.08.2025
Mother with four children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Yermak

Mother with four children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Yermak

15:52 05.08.2025
International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

12:54 05.08.2025
Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

20:06 04.08.2025
Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

19:25 04.08.2025
New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador

New group of Ukrainian children sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation – ambassador

12:32 30.07.2025
Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

19:30 25.07.2025
Zarivna reports on four children returned from occupation within Bring Kids Back UA

Zarivna reports on four children returned from occupation within Bring Kids Back UA

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

AD
AD