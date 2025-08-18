Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

The government plans to ensure the functioning of child protection centers based on the Barnahus model in 15 regions of the country by the end of 2025, according to the draft Government Action Program in the sphere of responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, which was published on Monday.

"By December 31, 2025, the functioning of child protection centers (based on the Barnahus model) for working with child witnesses, victims of crimes, in 15 regions of the country has been ensured," the 2025 achievement criteria reads.

By the end of 2025, it is also planned to create a mechanism for involving psychologists in criminal proceedings involving minors. According to the plan, psychologists should be involved in at least 80% of requests. At the same time, in 2026, this figure should increase to at least 85%.

In addition, it is planned to create a mechanism for involving mediators in restorative justice programs for minors. According to the plan, mediation should be carried out in at least 50% of cases falling under the program and transferred to the free legal aid system. At least 60% of participants should positively assess the reconciliation process and the terms of the mediation agreement. In 2026, the share of such cases should increase to at least 55%.

By the end of 2025, the government also plans to submit a draft law on juvenile justice to the Verkhovna Rada.