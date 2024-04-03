Injuries, loss of life, forced displacement, damage to infrastructure next to be included in Intl Register of Damage caused by Russia's aggression – Deputy Head of President's Office

The International Register of Losses from the Aggression of the Russian Federation, which began accepting applications on April 2 in the category "Destroyed or damaged housing of individuals," as planned, will next provide the technical ability to submit applications for the most sensitive categories: injury, loss of life, sexual violence, forced displacement, said Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra.

"The submission of claims for damage caused to critical infrastructure is also being considered because the livelihoods of the country's population depend on this," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Mudra, who before her appointment as Deputy Head of the President's Office last week oversaw this issue as Deputy Minister of Justice, recalled that the Board of the Register has identified more than 40 categories of different types of damage, applications for which can be accepted by the register.

According to her, the choice of "Destroyed or damaged housing of individuals" as the first category determined by the Board of the Register was due to the large number of destroyed housing and the fact that this category of damage is the most digitalized in Ukraine.

"For example, confirmation of ownership can be obtained from the State Register of Property Rights. Also, thanks to the work of the eRecovery program, an Act of Commission's Review of Damaged and Destroyed Housing [issued by local authorities] can be added to the evidence. And for this category, evidence is available, which is why it was chosen first," she said.

She said that after the claim is filled out, the evidence is included – it is transferred to the Register of Damage, where it is considered in line with the approved rules and checked for compliance with eligibility criteria and standards. Later, the Board of the Register decides on entering claims into the register.

"And such a claim, on which a positive decision has been made, is stored in the register. The next step is its transfer to a commission for the consideration of compensation claims, it is the commission that will decide on the award of compensation," Mudra said.

She emphasized that the priority of submission of claims does not affect the queue of their consideration for deciding on payments, since the commission itself will later establish the priority of consideration of claims, having approved the rules of its work and the consideration of these claims. The main criteria for claims are determined by the Register mandate. The eligibility criteria for inclusion of claims in the Register for future consideration and evaluation will be presented by various rules and regulations.

According to the deputy head of the President's Office, after submitting a claim, the Secretariat of the Register reviews all documents attached to it: for accessibility, readability, and security. If any documents (files) cannot be opened or are infected with computer viruses, the applicant will be notified of this and he will be able to correct the deficiencies.

"But if the claim does not meet one of the criteria or all the criteria provided for by the mandate, re-submission of such a claim is not provided. All rules for filing claims and evidence are determined by the Board of the Register for each category of damage," Mudra said.

She drew attention to the fact that all information about the rules for submitting claims and the procedures for submitting claims can be found both on the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Justice and the Register's website. Very soon a step-by-step algorithm for submitting a claim will be created, the information will be published on the websites of the Register and the Ministry of Justice, the ex-deputy minister added.

Mudra also said that in the Office of the President, she will head the Directorate for Legal Policy, but in her new position, she will continue to work on the Compensation Mechanism and its components.

"We have the signing of interstate agreements on the launch of the Compensation Commission and the Fund ahead of us. So my fight for compensation for all victims of the war will continue," summed up the deputy head of the Office of the President.