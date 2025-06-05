Graham: Senate to give Trump more tools and not just carrots

Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed the possibility of passing a law on devastating sanctions against Russia in a post on the X platform on Thursday.

“It is clear to me that given Putin’s behavior and refusal to be reasonable, the Senate will soon provide President Trump with more tools in his toolbox, and they will not be carrots,” Graham wrote on X.

The senator stressed that he always considered Trump “the only person who can end the war between Russia and Ukraine honorably and justly,” but hinted at the need to change the approach to Russia.

“I appreciate the fact that President Trump has gone the extra mile by engaging Putin in a positive way to try to get him to come to the table. I have always supported this approach, but to make peace you have to have willing partners,” Graham wrote.