Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:06 05.06.2025

Graham: Senate to give Trump more tools and not just carrots

1 min read
Graham: Senate to give Trump more tools and not just carrots

Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed the possibility of passing a law on devastating sanctions against Russia in a post on the X platform on Thursday.

“It is clear to me that given Putin’s behavior and refusal to be reasonable, the Senate will soon provide President Trump with more tools in his toolbox, and they will not be carrots,” Graham wrote on X.

The senator stressed that he always considered Trump “the only person who can end the war between Russia and Ukraine honorably and justly,” but hinted at the need to change the approach to Russia.

“I appreciate the fact that President Trump has gone the extra mile by engaging Putin in a positive way to try to get him to come to the table. I have always supported this approach, but to make peace you have to have willing partners,” Graham wrote.

Tags: #graham

MORE ABOUT

09:58 22.05.2025
Senator Graham: Senate majority believes Putin avoiding real negotiations

Senator Graham: Senate majority believes Putin avoiding real negotiations

13:47 12.03.2025
US Senator Graham: If Russia refuses ceasefire, we should ‘sanction the hell out of them’

US Senator Graham: If Russia refuses ceasefire, we should ‘sanction the hell out of them’

09:58 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

09:38 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

20:00 18.03.2024
US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

18:34 18.03.2024
Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

17:39 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Ukraine’s General Staff reports hitting Iskander system in Russia

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

LATEST

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

Ukraine’s General Staff reports hitting Iskander system in Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more ‘responses’

Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

Number of victims in Kharkiv as result of Russian drone strike increases to 18

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

AD
AD