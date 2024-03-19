Facts

09:38 19.03.2024

US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

2 min read
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) has said he hopes that a proposal to turn aid to Ukraine into an interest-free loan will be supported in the House of Representatives in the coming days.

“So I think President Trump's idea of turning the aid into an interest-free loan makes a lot of sense, and I hope it gets support in the House in the coming days, not weeks. I spoke with the speaker [U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Michael Johnson] before arriving. He is trying to find a way to promote aid to Ukraine. I think the loan idea will be very popular not only among Republicans, but also among Democrats,” Graham said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the senator, he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he supports this idea, noting that he believes that the proposal “will receive great public support.”

At the same time, he emphasized that Israel is in a difficult situation and it also needs help. Graham said he is optimistic that an aid package that includes aid for Ukraine will pass soon, whether it is broken up or passed as a whole.

“I hope this week we find a way to move forward on the relief bill once we pass our own budget,” Graham said.

Tags: #usa #graham

