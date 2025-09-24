Ukraine can kick out Russia with European support, American weapons – US Senator Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has supported Donald Trump’s statement on the war in Ukraine, noting that with the help of European support and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia.

“President @realDonaldTrump’s statement today about the war in Ukraine where he believes that with European support and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of their country is a gamechanger,” he said on X.

According to Graham, “this commitment to continue to sell high end American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine tremendously changes the military equation for Russia.”

Also, combined with economic pressure on those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, such as China, India and Brazil, it is the best hope for an honorable and just end to the bloodshed.

”President Trump is correct in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress and this will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path. Time to end this bloodbath. Well done, Mr. President,” Graham said.