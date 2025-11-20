Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:05 20.11.2025

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

3 min read
Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

An end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and one that would prevent a third invasion and deter others from aggressive actions around the world, can only be achieved through negotiations involving both sides and representatives of European countries.

This opinion was expressed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who led the development of legislation to punish Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

"As to the existence of a 28 point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, I have no knowledge of the plan and have only read media reports about the proposal. It is my firm belief that this war needs to come to an end through negotiations with an honorable and just outcome that would prevent a third invasion and deter others from acting aggressively throughout the globe," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

According to him, "such an outcome can only be achieved with negotiations involving both parties – particularly Ukraine, the victim of Russia's aggression – along with our European allies."

Earlier on Tuesday, Graham, in a comment to the media, said "no plan will work unless Putin and his allies believe that we're serious about more military aid, more capability of Ukraine to hurt Russia militarily, and more economic ruin coming to those who prop up Putin's war machine."

As reported, on Thursday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the United States' side that could intensify diplomacy, and the parties agreed to work on the points of the plan.

According to media reports, the so-called 28-point U.S.-Russian plan is modeled after the Gaza ceasefire. It sets out well-known Russian demands for concessions that Kyiv has repeatedly called unacceptable. In addition to forcing Ukraine to hand over territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the agreement provides for a halving of the size of Ukraine's Armed Forces and a ban on Ukraine possessing long-range missiles. It will also block the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, end U.S. military aid and ban foreign diplomatic aircraft from landing in the country. In return, Ukraine "will be allowed to negotiate security guarantees from the U.S. and European governments to help support any ceasefire." In the occupied territories, according to the agreement, Russian will become the official state language, and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status.

According to media reports, the plan is being developed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who Axios said discussed it with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev during meetings in Miami on October 24-26. Dmitriev expressed optimism about the plan's chances because, he said, "the Russian position is really being heard." Axios reports that Witkoff has already discussed the proposals with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov at a meeting in Miami earlier this week.

 

Tags: #graham #plan #peace

