US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) has said he hopes that in 2024 Ukrainian forces will receive the necessary weapons from the United States, including long-range ATACMS missiles, and also pointed out the importance of passing a bill on forced conscription in Ukraine.

“I want 2024 to be the year of qualitative advantage for the Ukrainian military. You are the most resourceful people I have ever met. You are missing 155mm shells. We're going to send them to you. But the drones you came up with could replace artillery in future wars. So I'm really excited about how we can help you develop drone technology that gives you an edge on the battlefield. ATACMS should have been here yesterday. I want them to be delivered quickly,” Graham said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He also added that he hopes that F-16 aircraft will be put into service in 2024 in Ukraine and that 2024 will be “a turning point in this war.”

“This is what I hope will happen in 2024. America will send the weapons you desperately need to Ukraine in a way that is permanent, so that you not only hold territory, but also put pressure on the Russians. So that you strike at them, so that you can demolish this bridge connecting Crimea with Russia,” he said.

Graham also pointed out the need to pass the mobilization bill now.

“Before I left, I spoke with National Security Advisor Sullivan and asked how I could help the administration. He said: “Raise the issue of the law on forced conscription,” the senator said.

He pointed out that Ukraine “needs more people in the ranks,” although this is a difficult process.

“Therefore, I hope that the mobilization law will be adopted soon,” he added.

Graham said he also hopes that ATACMS deliveries will be announced at any time and that a security assurance agreement between the United States and Ukraine will be signed this year.

In addition, he emphasized that he supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, as well as membership in the EU.

“I encourage the Biden administration to negotiate and sign security guarantees with Ukraine in 2024,” he said.