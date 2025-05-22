Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 22.05.2025

Senator Graham: Senate majority believes Putin avoiding real negotiations

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) said that the Senate majority believes Vladimir Putin is avoiding real negotiations.

"A supermajority of the U.S. Senate is of the opinion that Putin has been avoiding real negotiations because he thinks that over time the U.S. and our allies will break. That would be a serious miscalculation that could affect China and other nations that continue to support Putin’s oil-based economy," he wrote on X.

He noted that he had a "very good" meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on a number of pressing global issues. "It obviously included trade, but also the war between Russia and Ukraine," Graham wrote.

"The ambassador reminded me that the Chinese position early on was peace through dialogue and I told him I agree with that concept. I am hoping we can have real dialogue, which has been elusive when it comes to Putin. The combination of a ceasefire with sincere negotiations can lead to an honorable and just peace," the senator stressed.

Graham said President Donald Trump was right about the need to "end this bloodbath."

Tags: #graham #senator

