Ukraine’s General Staff reports hitting Iskander system in Russia

On Thursday, June 5, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces, launched a missile strike on a unit of the Russian missile forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"A unit of the 26th missile brigade of the Russian troops, from the area of ​​the city of Klintsy, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, tried to strike one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably, Kyiv," the Telegram message says.

According to the General Staff, "the targets were successfully hit. "One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were most likely damaged," they specified.

The results of the hit are being clarified, the General Staff emphasized.