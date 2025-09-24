AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has report losses among personnel after an enemy Iskander missile strike on a training center in Chernihiv region.

“Today, September 24, the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the means of destruction used were two Iskander ballistic missiles,” the message says on Telegram.

“As a result of a precise hit on a shelter, despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among personnel. The relevant emergency services are working on the site. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance,” the Ground Forces Command said.

It is also reported that in order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being taken to protect servicemen during enemy missile and air attacks.