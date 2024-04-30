Facts

11:18 30.04.2024

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

1 min read

The strike on Odesa, which resulted in the death of civilians, according to preliminary data, was carried out by the Iskander operational and tactical complex with a cassette part, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Pivden (South) operational command.

"Now I can only confirm that it was a missile, most likely a ballistic one. There are no results of the examination yet - only then will we be able to speak definitively, having legally secured documents in our hands, but as of now we consider it to be an Iskander, and it had a cassette part, i.e. the explosion occurred in the air," Pletenchuk said on Radio Liberty.

He noted that the Iskander with a cluster part is "a munition designed to destroy manpower … It turns out that ordinary civilians of Odesa are regarded by the Russians as a living force of the enemy."

As reported, as a result of a missile strike in Odesa, five civilians were killed, 32 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and two children. As of Tuesday morning, 23 victims were in hospitals, four of them in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

