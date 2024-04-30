According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part
The strike on Odesa, which resulted in the death of civilians, according to preliminary data, was carried out by the Iskander operational and tactical complex with a cassette part, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Pivden (South) operational command.
"Now I can only confirm that it was a missile, most likely a ballistic one. There are no results of the examination yet - only then will we be able to speak definitively, having legally secured documents in our hands, but as of now we consider it to be an Iskander, and it had a cassette part, i.e. the explosion occurred in the air," Pletenchuk said on Radio Liberty.
He noted that the Iskander with a cluster part is "a munition designed to destroy manpower … It turns out that ordinary civilians of Odesa are regarded by the Russians as a living force of the enemy."
As reported, as a result of a missile strike in Odesa, five civilians were killed, 32 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and two children. As of Tuesday morning, 23 victims were in hospitals, four of them in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.