Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 24.05.2025

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

1 min read

Russia has modernized its Iskander-M ballistic missiles, making them more difficult to shoot down, said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"The ballistic trajectories of the Iskander-M missiles have been improved and modernized. We are talking about the use of radar decoys, which each missile can fire off from time to time as it approaches the target. Accordingly, the Patriot system, which is supposed to intercept the target, may not work as effectively as we would like," he said on the We-Ukraine channel on Saturday.

According to him, the flight of a ballistic missile along a quasi-ballistic trajectory, when the missile does not fly straight during the flight, but along a curve, maneuvers, complicates the work of the Patriot system, which shoots at ballistics, calculating the points of interception of the missile.

"I think the partners are already working on this," he added.

