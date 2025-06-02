Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12150, which is the last requirement for Ukraine's accession to the single European roaming space Roam Like at Home (RLAH), the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services reported.

"Ukraine is taking another step towards joining Roam Like at Home. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the implementation of the norms of the European Union legislation on electronic communications (No. 12150)," the regulator reported on Facebook on Monday.

After signing the document, Ukraine has completed its homework on legislative and regulatory approximation to the EU roaming legislation: conditions have been created for integration into the EU Digital Single Market in the roaming sector. Together with the law on roaming and the regulatory legal acts adopted by the commission, law No. 12150 ensures the implementation of the necessary EU roaming legislation, it said.

The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with European Union law. In the event of a positive conclusion, the EC will initiate a decision on the mutual granting of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will mean full accession to the RLAH policy.

"We are proud of the commission roaming team and continue to work further so that Ukraine can obtain the EU internal market regime for roaming this year," the commission said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12150 on April 15, 2025. It is the last requirement for Ukraine to join the single Roam Like at Home. After the document is signed by the president of Ukraine, the EC will be able to complete the assessment of the readiness of Ukrainian legislation.