Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:37 02.06.2025

Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12150, which is the last requirement for Ukraine's accession to the single European roaming space Roam Like at Home (RLAH), the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services reported.

"Ukraine is taking another step towards joining Roam Like at Home. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the implementation of the norms of the European Union legislation on electronic communications (No. 12150)," the regulator reported on Facebook on Monday.

After signing the document, Ukraine has completed its homework on legislative and regulatory approximation to the EU roaming legislation: conditions have been created for integration into the EU Digital Single Market in the roaming sector. Together with the law on roaming and the regulatory legal acts adopted by the commission, law No. 12150 ensures the implementation of the necessary EU roaming legislation, it said.

The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with European Union law. In the event of a positive conclusion, the EC will initiate a decision on the mutual granting of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will mean full accession to the RLAH policy.

"We are proud of the commission roaming team and continue to work further so that Ukraine can obtain the EU internal market regime for roaming this year," the commission said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12150 on April 15, 2025. It is the last requirement for Ukraine to join the single Roam Like at Home. After the document is signed by the president of Ukraine, the EC will be able to complete the assessment of the readiness of Ukrainian legislation.

Tags: #zelenskyy #rlah

MORE ABOUT

20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:02 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

18:27 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

17:48 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

14:41 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

12:05 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

10:53 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

13:11 31.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

LATEST

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss security issues

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

Russia still refuses to agree to unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

Istanbul agrees on all for all swap formula in two categories – GUR

Russia again against US presence during meeting in Istanbul – Kyslytsia

Turkish MFA: Russia-Ukraine talks doesn’t end negatively

Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

AD
AD