Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Some 31% of Ukrainian teenagers surveyed feel anxious or afraid during their studies and need special attention and psychological support, according to the international study "Education as a tool for forming personal resilience, social capital of the country and a culture of peace," which was presented at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on the topic "Education that models the world."

As for the responses of Ukrainian students, published by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to the results of the study, children most expect fair treatment (32%) and support and respect (31%).

Ukrainian students also consider the ability to support (58%) and understanding of life circumstances (56%) to be the most valuable qualities of a teacher during war.

"Some 31% of Ukrainian teenagers surveyed feel anxious or afraid during their studies and need special attention and psychological support. It is the need for psychological support for students that is one of Ukraine's key appeals to the world community at this summit", the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Regarding the skills that school helps develop, 40% of students named creative thinking, 38% — attentiveness and responsibility, 32% — the ability to work in a team and emotional stability, 31% — motivation and self-awareness.

In addition, among Ukrainian teenagers, 79% of those surveyed believe that school should be a center of national and patriotic education, and 44% — participate in volunteer and socially useful projects.

Among other things, when asked what can contribute to the formation of a culture of peace, the most common answers from students were: developing empathy, tolerance and respect for different opinions (37%), teaching peaceful conflict resolution (37%) and human rights (34%).

The study was developed and implemented by the Center for Social Change and Behavioral Economics in collaboration with Deloitte, with the assistance of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global fund "Education Cannot Wait" and with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

The survey was conducted with the participation of Ukrainian and international partners and experts in 14 countries: Austria, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Mexico, UAE, South Africa, USA, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland, Czech Republic and Japan. The study covered three target audiences - teachers, students and parents. Approximately 200 schoolchildren aged 15–17, 100 teachers and 100 parents in each country participated in the survey.