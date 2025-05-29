Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 29.05.2025

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Civilians in the Polohy district found themselves buried under the rubble of houses destroyed by Russian aerial bombs, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

"At dawn, the enemy attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa with arial bombs. At least five aerial bombs were dropped on private housing. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. People are under the rubble," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

