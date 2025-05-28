Interfax-Ukraine
11:35 28.05.2025

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his participation in the G7 summit, which will be held in June in Canada, while there are different signals regarding Ukraine's participation in the NATO summit.

"Regarding the summits. G7: I was invited by Prime Minister Carney [Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney]. He is the chairman. And I will be. As for the EU [summit], I think I will also be there in one format or another, we do not have any such challenges there," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

"As for NATO, Rutte told me that they would very much like Ukraine to be [present at the summit]. And it is very important for Ukraine to understand in what format it can be represented. There are a lot of different signals regarding NATO," the president noted.

