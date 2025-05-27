Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:30 27.05.2025

Merz: Putin sees proposals for negotiations as weakness

Merz: Putin sees proposals for negotiations as weakness

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with WDR spoke about Vladimir Putin's position and the possibility of negotiations with the Russian side.

"Putin obviously views proposals for negotiations as a sign of weakness," Merz said.

He added that even a neutral platform does not cause a positive reaction in Russia.

"If even the proposal to meet in the Vatican does not meet with approval from the Russian leadership, then we must be prepared for this war to last longer than any of us can wish or imagine," the German Chancellor said.

