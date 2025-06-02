Merz to discuss Ukraine war with Trump during visit to USA on June 5

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing an email from German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius.

The topics will include Russia’s war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and trade policy, Kornelius said.

The date and format of Merz’s visit are the result of weeks of negotiations between the White House and the chancellery. Merz will stay overnight in Blair House, the president’s guest house. On Thursday after a joint lunch, the two leaders plan to hold a press conference in the White House before Merz flies back to Berlin, according to a senior official.

“Despite the delay in securing the meeting, Merz is getting his chance to make his case to Trump, unlike his predecessor Olaf Scholz. The Social Democrat never received an invitation to the White House after showing support for former US President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris,” Bloomberg reported.