Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

According to intelligence data, Russia does not plan to end the war, there is much evidence that the Russians are preparing new offensive operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I have held a meeting with the Headquarters today. There were intelligence reports - very thorough. In general, on the situation: the war and Russian intentions, the capabilities of Russian troops and their industrial complex, as well as our ability to put pressure on Russia and disrupt its plans. We see from the information that the intelligence receives and from open data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, there is currently no evidence that the Russians are seriously considering the option of peace and diplomacy.

"On the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Russia is counting on a further war. And this is a blatant disregard on their part for everyone in the world who strives for peace and tries to make diplomacy effective," Zelenskyy noted.

He expressed confidence that partner intelligence services also have such information, and it is important that they do not turn a blind eye and report to the higher-ups.

"The only thing that is needed now is absolutely honest conclusions and corresponding joint pressure on Russia," the head of the Ukrainian state summed up.