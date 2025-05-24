Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 24.05.2025

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

1 min read
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister Sybiha, responding to Russia's attack on the Ukrainian capital and other regions of Ukraine, noted the need to increase sanction pressure on Russia, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

“This is Russia’s response to international peace efforts and a clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process,” Sybiha said on X Saturday.

“Another loud night in Kyiv and other regions, as air defense works nonstop to repel Russian air attacks. Residential buildings in Kyiv are damaged, and at least 15 people have been injured. One week has passed since the Istanbul meeting, and Russia has yet to send its ‘peace memorandum.’ Instead, Russia sends deadly drones and missiles at civilians,” Sybiha noted.

Tags: #sybiha

