Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to prepare for the exchange of a thousand prisoners with the Russian Federation.

“I held a meeting on the preparation for an exchange. The agreement to release 1,000 of our people from Russian captivity was perhaps the only tangible result of the meeting in Türkiye. We are working to ensure that this result is achieved,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He also said that there were reports on contacts with Russians. According to the president, the organization of the process and the implementation of the agreement is supervised by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service (SBU), the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the team of the President's Office were also involved.

“We are clarifying the details for each individual included on the lists submitted by the Russian side. Returning all of our people from Russian captivity is one of Ukraine’s key objectives. I am grateful to everyone who is contributing to this effort,” the President summed up.