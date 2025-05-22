Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 22.05.2025

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

1 min read
Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to prepare for the exchange of a thousand prisoners with the Russian Federation.

“I held a meeting on the preparation for an exchange. The agreement to release 1,000 of our people from Russian captivity was perhaps the only tangible result of the meeting in Türkiye. We are working to ensure that this result is achieved,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He also said that there were reports on contacts with Russians. According to the president, the organization of the process and the implementation of the agreement is supervised by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service (SBU), the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the team of the President's Office were also involved.

“We are clarifying the details for each individual included on the lists submitted by the Russian side. Returning all of our people from Russian captivity is one of Ukraine’s key objectives. I am grateful to everyone who is contributing to this effort,” the President summed up.

Tags: #pows #1000_на_1000

MORE ABOUT

10:23 22.05.2025
Yermak: First step after talks with Russia should be POW exchange in 1,000-for-1,000 format

Yermak: First step after talks with Russia should be POW exchange in 1,000-for-1,000 format

19:11 19.05.2025
Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

16:43 17.05.2025
Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

13:41 24.02.2025
Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

13:24 24.02.2025
Ukraine ready to exchange all for all POWs with Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to exchange all for all POWs with Russia – Zelenskyy

09:53 19.02.2025
Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

15:48 16.01.2025
Ukraine insists on ICRC access to POWs – Lubinets on quadrilateral meeting with Moskalkova

Ukraine insists on ICRC access to POWs – Lubinets on quadrilateral meeting with Moskalkova

14:20 23.12.2024
Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

09:41 11.12.2024
Invaders shoot dead 109 Ukrainian POWs since year start – ombudsman

Invaders shoot dead 109 Ukrainian POWs since year start – ombudsman

13:31 28.11.2024
Investigation launched into fact of execution of Ukrainian POWs by invaders in Zaporizhia region

Investigation launched into fact of execution of Ukrainian POWs by invaders in Zaporizhia region

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

AD
AD