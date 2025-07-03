Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Ukraine is grateful to Pope Leo XIV for receiving a group of children from Ukraine who are in Italy as part of the humanitarian project Together is Better 2025, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Heartfelt thanks to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV for the warmth and care shown to Ukrainian children. Today, in the Paul VI Hall, His Holiness welcomed a group of children from Ukraine who are in Italy as part of the humanitarian project Together is Better 2025. It was a deeply moving encounter, filled with emotion, smiles, prayers, and hope. The Pope’s words of support and solidarity are a powerful sign for all Ukrainians,” Sybiha said on X Thursday.

The Minister thanked the Pontiff and Caritas Italiana and "all those who joined" in the implementation of this project. “Together, we are strengthening the values of peace, compassion, and shared humanity,” Sybiha added.