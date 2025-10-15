Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

Petro Poroshenko, the MP and leader of the European Solidarity Party, called on European countries to show decisive solidarity with Ukraine and a strategic break with Russia on the TVP World channel after the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ljubljana, according to the European Solidarity website.

He emphasized that it is impossible to ensure stable security on the continent without Ukraine's membership in NATO because only Article 5 of the Alliance guarantees real protection; bilateral guarantees do not provide for the participation of allies in hostilities.

Poroshenko emphasized that Russia's war has spread beyond Ukraine. Evidence of this includes drone strikes over Poland, the Baltic states, and Scandinavia, as well as daily attacks on critical infrastructure. He called for an immediate ceasefire and the strengthening of Ukraine's defenses, including constructing fortifications, minefields, and weapons depots. In his opinion, these measures will enable Ukraine to stop the aggressor more quickly and cheaply.

"You have already shown how to live without Russian gas. Please learn to live without Russian oil and without Russia until we win."

Separately, the MP outlined a set of measures to motivate Russia to end the war, including increased military aid to Ukraine, investments in the defense industry, tough sanctions, and openness to Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. The MP proposed creating a special program to build defense potential and facilitate post-war recovery and the transition to a post-industrial economy using frozen Russian assets.

The politician believes that Ukraine can rely not only on state funds but also on private investments and that integration with the United States, NATO, and Europe will work wonders.