Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Sejm Szymon Hołownia has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

"This is the first visit of the Speaker of the Polish Sejm. It is valuable that Mr. Speaker begins his visit by honoring and laying flowers at the Wall of Memory of the soldiers who died for Ukraine near Mykhailivska Square. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations," Kondratiuk wrote on Twitter.