Facts

13:44 19.06.2024

Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

1 min read

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Sejm Szymon Hołownia has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

"This is the first visit of the Speaker of the Polish Sejm. It is valuable that Mr. Speaker begins his visit by honoring and laying flowers at the Wall of Memory of the soldiers who died for Ukraine near Mykhailivska Square. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations," Kondratiuk wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #poland #kondratiuk

MORE ABOUT

20:24 11.06.2024
Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

09:38 30.05.2024
Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

18:26 24.05.2024
Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

19:51 20.05.2024
Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

20:14 16.05.2024
Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

10:43 17.04.2024
Blockade of cargo moving from Poland to Ukraine resumes near Korczowa-Krakovets BCP

Blockade of cargo moving from Poland to Ukraine resumes near Korczowa-Krakovets BCP

17:46 16.04.2024
Poland should allow transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish ports – Polish Grain Chamber's president

Poland should allow transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish ports – Polish Grain Chamber's president

17:16 16.04.2024
Ukraine focuses on dialog and cooperation, not on introducing restrictions on trade with Poland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine focuses on dialog and cooperation, not on introducing restrictions on trade with Poland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Some 20% of Ukrainian IT specialists work abroad - study

Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Russia's decision to place Western officials on its wanted list part of its effort to violate sovereignty of NATO member states, justify possible future Russian aggression against NATO – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD