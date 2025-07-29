Kondratiuk calls on participants of World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments to boycott events with Matviyenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk called on participants of the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva to boycott public events with the participation of Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

"I call on participants of the Conference of Speakers to boycott any public events with the participation of this international criminal - Matviyenko. Any joint photo or handshake with her means taking the side of the aggressor. And this will definitely be used by Russian propaganda to justify the crimes of the Russian Federation," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Kondratiuk, she, like many other participants in the conference, believes that the Russian delegation, consisting of sanctioned individuals led by Matviyenko, has no place at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, it is very important to show a demarche of all democratic countries against Russia's presence at the Speakers' Summit.

Kondratiuk emphasized that Matviyenko, as a person who approved Russia's armed aggression and all subsequent crimes against Ukraine, should sit on the dock of the Special International Tribunal, the creation of which was supported by Switzerland.

"I am sorry that after all the resolutions of the Swiss Parliament in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia's crimes against our children - Matviyenko and a company of the same sanctioned individuals are walking around Lake Geneva, having a rostrum at a major international conference," Kondratiuk noted.

She recalled that the Inter-Parliamentary Union convenes the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments approximately once every 5 years.