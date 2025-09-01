Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 01.09.2025

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

1 min read
Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has delegated representatives from Ukraine to the Board of Directors of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"The government has delegated representatives to the Board of Directors of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Ukrainian side will be represented by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Monday.

According to her, they are all professional managers with experience in attracting investments, negotiating with partners, strategic planning, and expertise in the field of subsoil.

"We are planning the first meeting of the Board for September 3. At it, the fund's board should determine the principles of project selection and other operational procedures," the prime minister added.

Tags: #reconstruction_investment_fund

MORE ABOUT

15:18 08.05.2025
Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

14:38 08.05.2025
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

11:56 08.05.2025
Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

11:24 08.05.2025
Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

15:40 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

10:42 18.04.2025
Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

The only way to respond to such lies is pressure on Moscow – MFA

AD
AD