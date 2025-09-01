Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has delegated representatives from Ukraine to the Board of Directors of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"The government has delegated representatives to the Board of Directors of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Ukrainian side will be represented by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Monday.

According to her, they are all professional managers with experience in attracting investments, negotiating with partners, strategic planning, and expertise in the field of subsoil.

"We are planning the first meeting of the Board for September 3. At it, the fund's board should determine the principles of project selection and other operational procedures," the prime minister added.