Rada ratifies protocol to agreement with Hungary, Romania, Slovakia on multinational engineer battalion

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the protocol to the intergovernmental agreement of Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine on the creation of a multinational engineering battalion to assist in eliminating the consequences of disasters in the Danube and Tysa basins.

A total of 282 MPs voted for the relevant bill No. 0129 at a plenary session on Thursday.

As noted in the explanatory note to the document, the ratification of the protocol will expand the activities of the multinational engineering battalion to provide assistance to the local civilian population and participate in the elimination of the consequences of disasters in the Tysa and Danube river basins.