Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, if the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday ratifies the relevant intergovernmental agreement, which is expected by the Cabinet of Ministers, will begin work within weeks, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We hope that the Fund will be fully operational within a few weeks," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to her, to launch the fund, at least two agreements need to be finalized at the technical level, "which will no longer require signatures from government representatives or ratification by the Verkhovna Rada."

"Therefore, it is very important for us that parliamentarians support this agreement today so that we can work directly on launching the fund itself," the First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

As explained by Deputy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, the primary contribution to the fund becoming operational will be made by the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Svyrydenko clarified that government representatives, with the participation of American partners, have already held consultations in parliament with relevant committees and a number of factions, but meetings with the Servants of the People and Dovira factions are also scheduled for Thursday.