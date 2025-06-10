Israel denies transfer of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine – media

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has denied information about the alleged transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the Israeli newspaper Ynet reports.

"The Foreign Ministry officially refutes the statements of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Mikhail Brodsky, made in an interview with a blogger, in which he claimed that Jerusalem had transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine. In response to a request from Ynet, the Foreign Ministry stated: "These statements are not true. Israel did not transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine,"" the publication's website said on Tuesday.

According to Ynet, after the appearance of this statement, Russia demanded official clarifications from Israel regarding the diplomat's statements.

The Patriot air defense system is an American medium- and long-range air defense system developed by Raytheon. It is designed to intercept aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and has a phased array radar and high-precision interceptor missiles.

The New York Times recently reported that Ukraine is set to receive two additional Patriot air defense systems this summer.