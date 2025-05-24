AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their operation in Kursk region over the past 24 hours and as of 16:00, they have repelled 11 enemy attacks, and five battles are still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Kursk direction, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours, and five more clashes are ongoing," the General Staff said in a report on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is reported that the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping nine smart bombs, and carried out 62 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.